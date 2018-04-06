Autoliv (ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other Autoliv news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $40,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. 195,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,373. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13,080.72, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

