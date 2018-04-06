Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADP. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.29.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,550.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 68.11%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $28,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,047 shares of company stock worth $12,966,391 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 78,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 82,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/automatic-data-processing-adp-upgraded-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.