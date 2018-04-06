Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.38. 45,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,180. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.43, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 119,891 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

