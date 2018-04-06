AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $166.23 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,926.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 151.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 629,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 378,809 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,993,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,571,000 after purchasing an additional 350,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,200,000 after purchasing an additional 308,139 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5,739.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 253,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 249,612 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

