Aventus Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00012625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and Gatecoin. During the last week, Aventus has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $26,948.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00680873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00183504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusSystems. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is an Ethereum-based platform. Its economic model eliminates uncontrolled resale and counterfeit tickets. It allows event organizers to create, manage and promote their events and tickets with dramatically reduced costs, even letting them set price controls and receive commissions on ticket resales. It also gives ticket buyers rewards for promoting events, and identifying fraudulent activity. AventCoin (AVT) is the underlying token in the Aventus protocol. The purpose of AVT is to fuel the Aventus ecosystem and ensure that the protocol runs autonomously, de-centrally, and without any fraud. AVT is used for stake weighted voting and consensus mechanisms for voting on the legitimacy of: Events on the protocol (e.g. the global pool of verified events) => fraudulent events mean applications selling their tickets will lose customers, so we need to prevent this.Applications (either promoters or ticketing apps) sitting on top of the protocol => a list of verified applications needs to be determined so applications falsely claiming to use the protocol cannot sell fraudulent tickets.The parameters that determine how the protocol works, e.g. event creation fees or reporting fees.It is also used to facilitate anonymous matching of buyers and ticket sellers in the secondary market. “Matchers” are like miners in the Ethereum/Bitcoin blockchains and get rewarded with new AVT for performing these computations. The winning “matcher” for a given ticket (like the winning miner of a given block) is chosen by an AVT stake-weighted probability distribution. They finished their ICO on the 6th of September in under 10 minutes. Raised 60k ETH in total, 30k presale, 16k white-list sale and 14k during their public token sale. “

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

