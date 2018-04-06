AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of AVEO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 9,373,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,807. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 121,350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 120,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study.

