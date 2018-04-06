AveXis (AVXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS set a $122.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $132.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AveXis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

AveXis stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,476.83, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.06. AveXis has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). sell-side analysts expect that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AveXis news, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $236,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $597,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,780 shares of company stock worth $8,341,178. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of AveXis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,563,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AveXis by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AveXis by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AveXis by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University boosted its stake in shares of AveXis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

