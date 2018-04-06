Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Avis Budget Group worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $283,506,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,571,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,855,000 after acquiring an additional 669,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.12 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of CAR opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,971.90, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.20. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

