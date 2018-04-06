Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AAXN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 193,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,138. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2,237.83, a P/E ratio of 158.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,322,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $337,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 329,760 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

