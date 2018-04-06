Contrasting Azure Power (AZRE) and Its Peers

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Azure Power to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Azure Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azure Power Competitors 426 2326 2018 57 2.35

Azure Power presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Azure Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Azure Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Azure Power has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azure Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power $64.50 million -$18.08 million -8.72 Azure Power Competitors $8.48 billion $467.20 million 10.88

Azure Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power. Azure Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Azure Power Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Azure Power rivals beat Azure Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Azure Power

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

