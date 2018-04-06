B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of RILY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,473. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.70, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.82.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $17.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $134,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 221,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,036,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 116.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 592.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 29.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

