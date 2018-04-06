8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) PT Set at $13.00 by B. Riley

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) has been given a $13.00 price objective by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAFD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. 8Point3 Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Get 8Point3 Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:CAFD opened at $12.01 on Thursday. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 28.84%. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/b-riley-reiterates-13-00-price-target-for-8point3-energy-partners-cafd-updated.html.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

Receive News & Ratings for 8Point3 Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8Point3 Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.