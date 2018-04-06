Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 547.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 33,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,466. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Rosen bought 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

