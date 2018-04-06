Baidu (BIDU) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.1384572160127 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BIDU traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77,778.27, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. Baidu has a 12-month low of $171.17 and a 12-month high of $274.97.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

