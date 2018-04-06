Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

Press coverage about Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes, a GE earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7123158781008 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 3,070,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,142. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12,660.55, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $31.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.77 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

