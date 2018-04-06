Balchem (BCPC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Balchem earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6766766803633 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of BCPC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $83.53. 119,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,862. The stock has a market cap of $2,605.21, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

