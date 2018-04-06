Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:BAFYY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,633.95 and a P/E ratio of 40.42.

