Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0742944961972 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 3,479,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51,350.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

