Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) PT Set at €8.85 by JPMorgan Chase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €8.85 ($10.93) price objective by JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €7.80 ($9.63) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. HSBC set a €7.90 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS set a €7.60 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.68 ($9.48).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at €6.65 ($8.21) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

