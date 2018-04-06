Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Price

Media stories about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.0693308771951 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,350.93, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.63%. research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

