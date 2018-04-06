12,233 Shares in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $2,495,291.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.37, for a total transaction of $1,043,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,684.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,409 shares of company stock worth $18,288,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,193.73, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

