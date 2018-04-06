Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.8927224966145 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $28.98 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,129.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (the Bank) is a specialized multinational bank. The Bank is established to support the financing of trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial and Treasury. The Bank’s Commercial segment incorporates all of the Bank’s financial intermediation and fees generated by the commercial portfolio activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits.

