Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.92 Million Stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117,007 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 63,635,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,788 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,863,000 after acquiring an additional 379,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of America by 13.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303,110.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

