Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after buying an additional 9,612,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after buying an additional 9,117,007 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 55,474,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,176,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $303,110.81, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

