Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,719,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,147,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $102,477.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

