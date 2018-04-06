Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,031 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Spirit Airlines worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $38.30 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $75,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,031 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-reduces-position-in-spirit-airlines-incorporated-save-updated.html.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.