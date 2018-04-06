Bankinter (BKNIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,988.66, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.39. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal and corporate banking services; retail banking services, including salary accounts; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

