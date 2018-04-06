Banyan Network One Day Volume Reaches $923,291.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $923,291.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00677861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185651 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,436,867 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.