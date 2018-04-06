JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 250 ($3.51) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.37) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.67) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cfra set a GBX 270 ($3.79) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) target price (up from GBX 234 ($3.28)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.42 ($3.18).

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 209.55 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 33,750,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.30).

In other news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,477.82).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

