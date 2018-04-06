Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs reissued a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Barclays has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,551.40, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $300,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

