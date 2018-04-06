Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Cfra set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.90 ($51.72).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.14 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €35.98 ($44.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,633 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($37.68) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($51.01).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

