Financial Contrast: Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) vs. The Competition

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS: BRFH) is one of 7 public companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Barfresh Food Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million -$10.19 million -6.18 Barfresh Food Group Competitors $5.28 billion $1.59 billion 15.76

Barfresh Food Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -521.81% -110.07% -96.14% Barfresh Food Group Competitors -79.25% -14.33% -5.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barfresh Food Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barfresh Food Group Competitors 37 153 227 17 2.52

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group peers beat Barfresh Food Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

