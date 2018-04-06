Barloworld (BRRAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barloworld from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

BRRAY stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,081.92, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.04. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions. The Company’s segments are Equipment, Handling, Automotive, Logistics and Corporate. The Equipment segment provides customers with solutions that include Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, engines and other complementary brands.

