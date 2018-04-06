Barnes Group Inc. (B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $107,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 7,860 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $496,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.74. 139,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,672. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,225.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

