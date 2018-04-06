Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $795,000 Position in Barrick Gold (ABX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 53,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE ABX opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14,586.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of -0.17. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

