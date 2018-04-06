Basic Attention Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.18 Million (CRYPTO:BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $186.19 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00679405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00182911 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035265 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ChaoEX, Binance, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Gate.io, Liqui and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

