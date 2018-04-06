Bastonet (CRYPTO:BSN) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,151.00

Bastonet (CURRENCY:BSN) traded up 101.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Bastonet has traded up 143.1% against the US dollar. One Bastonet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Bastonet has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $46,151.00 worth of Bastonet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00689245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00184637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bastonet Profile

Bastonet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Bastonet’s official website is www.bastonet.com. Bastonet’s official Twitter account is @BastonetProject.

Buying and Selling Bastonet

Bastonet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Bastonet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bastonet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bastonet using one of the exchanges listed above.

