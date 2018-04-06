Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $65.52 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $34,790.34, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Baxter International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other Baxter International news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,512 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

