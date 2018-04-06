Bba Aviation (BBAVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bba Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “BBA Aviation plc is a provider of aviation support and aftermarket services. Its flight support services include refueling, cargo handling, ground handling and other services and aftermarket services and systems activities include overhaul of jet engines, supply of aircraft parts, design, manufacture and overhaul of landing gear, aircraft hydraulics and other aircraft equipment. BBA Aviation plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBAVY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bba Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Bba Aviation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Bba Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706. Bba Aviation has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4,597.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Bba Aviation’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Bba Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

