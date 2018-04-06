BB&T (BBT) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) in a report published on Thursday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $56.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

BBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BB&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:BBT traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BB&T has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $40,992.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that BB&T will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 21,025 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,145,862.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia B. Powell sold 8,929 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $486,719.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,078 shares of company stock worth $9,316,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 206,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in BB&T by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

