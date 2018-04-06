Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 141,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,045,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33,716.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

