BB&T Investment Services Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,558 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 86.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,353,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,405 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 171.4% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,163 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PayPal by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,404,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,330 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,483.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $729,127.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,300 shares in the company, valued at $26,284,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,413 shares of company stock worth $17,321,428 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura upgraded PayPal to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bbt-investment-services-inc-purchases-818-shares-of-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-updated-updated.html.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.