Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,870,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,098,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,556,000 after acquiring an additional 390,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,492.31, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

