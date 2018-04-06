Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16,182.48, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

