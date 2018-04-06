BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,915 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

