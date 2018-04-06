BBX Capital Co. (NYSE:BBX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

BBX Capital Co. (NYSE:BBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0075.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.85. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.22 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 10.08%. equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Holzmann sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of BBX Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bbx-capital-corp-bbx-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-23rd-updated-updated.html.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.