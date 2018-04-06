Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Get Bco Com Portugues alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Bco Com Portugues has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bco-com-portugues-bpcgy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bco Com Portugues (BPCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bco Com Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bco Com Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.