Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.65 ($116.85).

ETR BEI opened at €93.60 ($115.56) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($105.09) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($125.93).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

