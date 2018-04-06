Belden (BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.75 Million

Analysts predict that Belden (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $585.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.00 million and the lowest is $585.00 million. Belden reported sales of $551.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $585.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.15). Belden had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cross Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Belden by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Belden by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Belden by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Belden by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Belden by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 320,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,802.22, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.35. Belden has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $87.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

