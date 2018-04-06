Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

BLPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,061. The company has a market cap of $113.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.74.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,720,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

